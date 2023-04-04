AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

On his podcast, Justin Long reveals he’s engaged to Kate Bosworth

todayApril 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In the new episode of his podcast Life is Short with Justin Long on Tuesday, the actor, known for his roles in the recent hit Barbarian and the classic Galaxy Quest, had a very special guest: his now-fiancée, Kate Bosworth.

He and his Straw Dogs star partner discussed why they decided to share the news about their engagement on the podcast.

“I think we’re both deciding to share this in this space because we’re probably gonna be asked about it and we thought, ‘Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best,'” Bosworth said. “And we thought, ‘Oh, I’d really like to just talk about it with you.'”

Long said he had unexpectedly popped the question before the special proposal that he had planned for Bosworth around her birthday. Bosworth explained that Long had talked about spending the rest of their lives together while speaking to a therapist after having gone through “this really hard thing” together.

“We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice, which was: Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other [for] what you need, or asking the other what they need,” Bosworth recalled.

She continued, “I remember, I smiled at you and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and said, ‘To spend my life with you.'”

“And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,'” Bosworth added. “And he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'”

When Long did officially pop the question, he described, “It was the easiest. The words just came out, like, so naturally.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trump-charged-with-34-felony-counts-of-falsifying-business-records
insert_link

National News

Trump charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump was formally charged in New York City Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to 2016 hush money payments, according to the Manhattan district attorney's office. Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, paid $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about an affair she claimed to have had […]

todayApril 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%