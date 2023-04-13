AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, April 13, 1987: Fleetwood Mac releases ‘Tango in the Night’

todayApril 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, April 13, 1987… 

Fleetwood Mac released Tango in the Night, their final studio album to be recorded with the classic Rumours lineup.

The album, the band’s 14th studio release, was its best-selling release since Rumours, selling 15 million copies and producing four hits, including “Little Lies” and “Everywhere.”

After its release, Lindsey Buckingham quit the band, and was replaced on tour by Rick Vito and Billy Burnette.

In 1983, Buckingham reunited with Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood to perform at President Bill Clinton’s first inaugural ball to sing “Don’t Stop.” The full Rumours line-up officially reformed in March, 1997 for a live concert, The Dance, which was released as an album and brought them back to the top of the charts for the first time in 10 years.

Buckingham left the group once again in 2018, although reports claimed he was fired because of a disagreement over touring. He later sued the group, and the suit was settled out of court.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

metallica-screening-upcoming-texas-concert-in-theaters;-watch-﻿’kimmel’-﻿performance-of-“master-of-puppets”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Metallica screening upcoming Texas concert in theaters; watch ﻿’Kimmel’ ﻿performance of “Master of Puppets”

ABC/Randy Holmes Metallica's M72 world tour is coming to theaters. The metal legends have announced a live cinema broadcast of their upcoming concerts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, taking place August 18 and August 20. For the list of participating theaters and all ticket info, visit Metallica.film. The M72 tour, which supports Metallica's upcoming album, 72 Seasons, kicks off later in April in Europe before coming to the U.S. in […]

todayApril 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%