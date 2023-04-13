On This Day, April 13, 1987: Fleetwood Mac releases ‘Tango in the Night’

On This Day, April 13, 1987…

Fleetwood Mac released Tango in the Night, their final studio album to be recorded with the classic Rumours lineup.

The album, the band’s 14th studio release, was its best-selling release since Rumours, selling 15 million copies and producing four hits, including “Little Lies” and “Everywhere.”

After its release, Lindsey Buckingham quit the band, and was replaced on tour by Rick Vito and Billy Burnette.

In 1983, Buckingham reunited with Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood to perform at President Bill Clinton’s first inaugural ball to sing “Don’t Stop.” The full Rumours line-up officially reformed in March, 1997 for a live concert, The Dance, which was released as an album and brought them back to the top of the charts for the first time in 10 years.

Buckingham left the group once again in 2018, although reports claimed he was fired because of a disagreement over touring. He later sued the group, and the suit was settled out of court.