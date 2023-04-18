AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

On This Day, April 18, 2015: Ringo Starr, Joan Jett, Stevie Ray Vaughan inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todayApril 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, April 18, 2015… 

A new class of musicians were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including Beatle Ringo StarrJoan Jett and the BlackheartsStevie Ray VaughanLou ReedGreen Day and Bill Withers

Paul McCartney was on hand to induct Ringo, who was the last Beatle to be inducted as a solo artist following McCartney’s solo induction in 1999, John Lennon’s in 1994 and George Harrison’s posthumous induction in 2004. The Beatles were inducted in 1988 as part of the Hall of Fame’s third class.

Other artists on hand for the celebration included Patti Smith, who inducted Reed; John Mayer, doing the honors for Vaughan; and Fall Out Boy, who inducted Green Day.

Miley Cyrus gave the speech inducting Jett, and then later Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined Jett for her performance, which included such tracks as “Bad Reputation,” “Crimson and Clover,” and the Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

baseball-drops-series-against-centenary-college
insert_link

Sports News

Baseball Drops Series Against Centenary College

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three of their road conference games against Centenary College; 6-2, 5-2, 5-4. The Mountaineers were on the road for their SCAC matchup against the Gents from Centenary College. GAME 1 (SCH 2 - CEN 6) After giving up a run in the 1st inning, the Mountaineers took back the lead in the 3rd inning with an RBI Single from Joseph DiCarlo and […]

todayApril 18, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

New photo book delves into Debbie Harry’s debut solo album ‘KooKoo’

Titan Books A new book is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry’s 1981 debut solo album KooKoo. H.R. Giger: Debbie Harry Metamorphosis: Creating the Visual Concept for KooKoo, from Blondie co-founder Chris Stein, is out now, featuring Stein’s collection of photographs showcasing the visual journey of the project, which was a […]

todayApril 18, 2023

AD
0%