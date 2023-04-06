On This Day, April 6, 2000: Joni Mitchell’s the subject of an all-star tribute in New York City

On This Day, April 6, 2000…

An A-list group of artists paid tribute to Joni Mitchell at a concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Artists who performed at the event included Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, Shawn Colvin, James Taylor and more, with Mitchell also performing, backed by a full orchestra. The concert was filmed and later aired on the cable network TNT.

Mitchell quit touring in 2007 and spent several years off the stage, especially after she suffered a stroke in 2015. But that all changed in June 2022 when she performed alongside Brandi Carlile and a group of friends at the Newport Folk Festival.

And she’s set to take the stage again this June, where she and some of her musical friends will headline one night of Carlile’s Echoes Through the Canyon festival at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre.