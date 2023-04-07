On This Day, April 7, 2017: Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes and more are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On This Day, April 7, 2017 …

Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, Joan Baez, ELO and the late Tupac Shakur were among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Pearl Jam was inducted by talk show host David Letterman, who was a last-minute replacement for a sick Neil Young. The Seattle rockers performed three songs: “Alive,” “Given to Fly” and a cover of Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

The night also featured a reunion of Journey with their lead singer Steve Perry, but only to accept the award. They went on to perform with their current lead singer, Arnel Pineda.

And the ceremony became a Yes reunion, with their performance bringing together Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman and Alan White.