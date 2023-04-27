AD
National News

One dead after Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Mobile, Alabama: Police

todayApril 27, 2023

(MOBILE, Ala.) — One person has died after an Amtrak train hit a car that was on the tracks at a Mobile, Alabama, rail crossing Wednesday night, police said.

A collision involving a train at the intersection of Navco Road and Dog River Drive North was reported around 6:30 p.m., the Mobile Police Department said in a statement.

A 28-year-old driver, Chadwick Timmons, “was heading south on Navco Road when he allegedly attempted to cross the rail crossing despite the safety arms being activated and indicating an oncoming train,” according to police.

“As a result, his vehicle collided with an Amtrak train, and the impact caused the train to come to a stop,” police said. “The collision caused the vehicle to catch fire, which resulted in further damage.”

Timmons was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on the Amtrak train.

An investigation is ongoing.

ABC News

