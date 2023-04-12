AD
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose back as 2023 Tonys host

todayApril 12, 2023

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will reprise her role as host of the Tony Awards.

The 76th annual event will be live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11. It will air on CBS, and stream both live and on-demand on Paramount+.

In the announcement, the West Side Story veteran noted, “I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen.”

Referencing the Washington Heights location of the venue, she enthused, “Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!”

Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, called DuBose “a force both on and off the stage,” adding, “We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway’s brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year’s Tony Awards!”

Referencing DeBose’s infamous BAFTA-night rap, the show’s executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said, “Ariana will host and dance and sing, we’re so thrilled she’s back to do the thing.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

