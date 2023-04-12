Oscar winner Ariana DeBose back as 2023 Tonys host

CBS/Mary Kouw

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will reprise her role as host of the Tony Awards.

The 76th annual event will be live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11. It will air on CBS, and stream both live and on-demand on Paramount+.

In the announcement, the West Side Story veteran noted, “I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen.”

Referencing the Washington Heights location of the venue, she enthused, “Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!”