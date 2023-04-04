AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Patti Smith warns fans about people requesting their hair on her behalf

todayApril 4, 2023

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Patti Smith does not want your hair. That’s the message she’s shared with fans after someone claiming to be her rep reached out to fans asking for them to send her a piece of their hair. 

“This is the stupidest thing ever,” she shares in a video posted to Instagram. “If somebody calls you, emails you, or any of the other ways people communicate supposedly on my behalf asking for something, like perhaps your hair so that they can make me … say, [a] wig, it’s obviously [not me].” 

She also assures fans “if I want something, I’ll ask for it myself,” insisting she doesn’t wear wigs.

“I don’t have anything against [wigs], I just don’t wear them,” she adds. 

In the caption to her post she wishes her fans a happy spring, writing, “take care of yourselves and find ways to be happy and productive. As for me, my hair is ancient but fine.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

