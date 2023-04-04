Patti Smith warns fans about people requesting their hair on her behalf

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Patti Smith does not want your hair. That’s the message she’s shared with fans after someone claiming to be her rep reached out to fans asking for them to send her a piece of their hair.

“This is the stupidest thing ever,” she shares in a video posted to Instagram. “If somebody calls you, emails you, or any of the other ways people communicate supposedly on my behalf asking for something, like perhaps your hair so that they can make me … say, [a] wig, it’s obviously [not me].”

She also assures fans “if I want something, I’ll ask for it myself,” insisting she doesn’t wear wigs.

“I don’t have anything against [wigs], I just don’t wear them,” she adds.

In the caption to her post she wishes her fans a happy spring, writing, “take care of yourselves and find ways to be happy and productive. As for me, my hair is ancient but fine.”