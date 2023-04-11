AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Peter Frampton returning to the road with new Never Say Never tour

todayApril 11, 2023

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Peter Frampton’s retirement from the road didn’t last long.

Back in 2019, Frampton set out on what he said would be his final tour ever, revealing that he’d been diagnosed with a degenerative muscular disease that would eventually stop him from playing guitar. Well, apparently that hasn’t happened yet, because he’s decided to hit the road again.

Frampton just announced a new set of dates for what he’s calling the Never Say Never tour, which kicks off June 21 in Hubert Heights, Ohio, and wraps August 19 in Sandy, Utah.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” Frampton shares. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard.” He adds, “Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can.” 

Ticket presales for most shows begin Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at Frampton.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

