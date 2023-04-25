Peterson Health announces Save-A-Life with Life Jacket Program

AD

Peterson Health’s Trauma Team has announced the Save-A-Life Jacket Program, a fundraising campaign to help keep community kids safe in the water during summer months. The goal of the campaign is to raise funds to provide 200 life jackets to three -and four-year-old children within the community that are at the highest risk of drowning. Recipients of these donations include students that attend the Early Childhood Center in Kerrville, a developmentally appropriate early childhood campus that provides a comprehensive approach to delivering services to children and families within the community that are in most need.

According to Dr. Josephine Livingston, “This hits us close to home here at Peterson Health. This campaign is especially important to us because we have had one of our own employees lose a child to a swimming tragedy. It effects the entire Peterson community in a profound way, so we are proud to take part in this cause and hope to prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

Gibson’s Discount Center in Kerrville has partnered with Peterson Health to offer life jackets in-store for community purchase, as well as donating a number of life jackets to the program. On Thursday, May 25, students and parents of the Early Childhood Center will receive a water safety class and every student will leave with a life jacket.

Community members can learn more and donate to the program by visiting PetersonHealth.com/Save-A-Life, or by visiting Gibson’s Discount Center at 111 West Main Street in Kerrville.

