AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘PLAY’time is over: Katy Perry announces Las Vegas residency will end in November

todayApril 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Christine Hahn/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Looks like Katy Perry won’t be extending her Las Vegas residency after all.

When she played her 50th performance of PLAY over the weekend at Resorts World, Katy told the crowd that she was “halfway-ish” through the run. Since there were only 20 shows on the schedule, it seemed she was hinting that she’d extend the show into next year. However, that’s not the case.

Katy has just announced the 10 final performances, which will run from October 4 through November 4. Tickets go on sale April 14 at 10 a.m. PST. In a statement, she says, “It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on November 4.”

Since the show debuted in December 2021, it’s been a big hit, winning the Best Strip Headliner title from Best of Las Vegas last year.

The dates going on sale are:

October: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 31

November: 1, 3, 4

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carrie-underwood-to-celebrate-her-15th-anniversary-as-an-opry-member
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood to celebrate her 15th anniversary as an Opry member

Carrie Underwood will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate her 15th anniversary of becoming an Opry member. The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker will perform two shows that night, with artists such as Deana Carter and Michael Ray joining her on the performance bill. Carrie made her Opry debut on June 10, 2005 and became inducted as a member on May 8, 2008, by fellow Oklahoman and Opry member, Garth Brooks. Tickets […]

todayApril 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%