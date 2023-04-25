AD
Entertainment News

Pluto TV to air the ‘The Tony Awards: Act One’ before primetime broadcast

todayApril 25, 2023

On Tuesday, CBS and free streamer Pluto TV announced they’ll both be taking part in this year’s Tony Awards, with the latter airing The Tony Awards: Act One.

The broadcast will be a preshow of “live, exclusive content” that will run up to the 76th annual Tony Awards airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 11.

Act One will stream from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET before the main event begins at 8 p.m., hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

