Entertainment News

Police issue warrant for former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera in connection to alleged assault

todayApril 24, 2023

Margera in 2013 – Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Former Jackass star Bam Margera is in trouble with the law again.

Pennsylvania State Police announced they’ve issued a warrant for the arrest of Brandon “Bam” Margera in connection to a physical confrontation with an unnamed individual “who suffered minor injuries.”

According to police, Bam ran into a wooded area before they arrived on the scene in Pocopson Township. His whereabouts are unknown.

TMZ reported Margera’s alleged victim is his younger brother Jesse and that Bam left a threatening note for his family in their house before he went on the lam.

This is the latest negative headline for Margera, who of late has been posting rambling videos to his social media. Late last month, he was arrested for public intoxication after a verbal altercation in Los Angeles.

In February, his former Jackass co-star Steve-O took Instagram to explain that he took Margera with him on his live tour to try to get him to straighten up. But Steve-O, who has been clean and sober for 15 years, blasted Bam for allegedly “getting loaded” later that night.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

