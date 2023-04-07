AD
Rev Rock Report

‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – episode 12: “Who Wants To Live Forever”

todayApril 7, 2023

Background
Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is back with episode 12 of their yearlong YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, and in this week’s episode they are looking at their classic tune “Who Wants To Live Forever.”

The episode focuses on Queen and Adam Lambert’s June 2016 performance at the Isle of White Festival. It showcases the production of the song, which includes a dazzling laser light show that filled the sky with beams of blue and purple. 

“I’ve never heard it sung like that, that’s special,” Roger Taylor has said of Adam’s performance. 

Brian May added, “Adam is astounding, the lengths he can push things to is extraordinary. … Sometimes I’m standing right here playing ‘Who Wants To Live Forever,’ and he’s there doing his thing. And when he goes into this stratospheric thing in the middle, I very often go, ‘Wow.’”

“Who Wants To Live Forever,” which was written by May, is featured on Queen’s 1986 studio album, A Kind of Magic. It also played during a pivotal scene in the 1986 movie Highlander.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

