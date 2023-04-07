AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Real-life situations inspired Ashley McBryde’s “The Devil I Know”

todayApril 7, 2023

Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde has dropped a new autobiographical song, “The Devil I Know.”

The track spotlights the good and bad moments of Ashley’s life and how she stands by every decision she’s made in her life.

“Momma says get my ass my to church/ Daddy says get my ass to work/ Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes/ Everybody’s got something to say/ About how I gotta change my ways/ Well, I got something to say of my own/ Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go/ So I’m sticking with the devil I know,” the Arkansas native confesses in the chorus.

“We’re always hearing something from somebody who thinks they know what’s best for us,” shares Ashley, who co-wrote the song with Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson. “Lose weight, your hair’s too curly, change this, change that. Things just seem to go better when you trust your own lens to see what’s good for you.”

“The Devil I Know” follows Ashley’s new single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” which dropped in February. Ashley is slated to release a fourth studio album this fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayApril 7, 2023

