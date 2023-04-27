AD
Buck Country Music News

Reba McEntire + Brooks & Dunn drop acoustic version of “If You See Him, If You See Her”

todayApril 27, 2023

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit “If You See Him, If You See Her” with a newly recorded acoustic version.

Produced by acclaimed producer Dave Cobb, the track features a more piano- and acoustic guitar-driven production than its original 1998 recording, which became a multiple-week number-one single that year.

“If You See Him, If You See Her” will appear on Reba’s upcoming album, Not That Fancy. Due out October 6, the 14-song collection serves as the companion record to her new lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots

Reba’s forthcoming book will hit stores October 10.

Both the album and book are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Rev Rock Report

Brad, featuring Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, announces new album

Loosegroove Records The band Brad, featuring Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, has announced a new album called In the Moment That You're Born. The seventh studio effort from the group — and their first since 2012's United We Stand — is due out July 28. It will also mark the final Brad album and features vocals recorded by late singer Shawn Smith prior to his death in 2019. You can listen to […]

todayApril 27, 2023

