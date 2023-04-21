AD
Mike FM Music News

Record Store Day is Saturday: Grab exclusive vinyl from Taylor, Billy, Stevie, Elton and more

todayApril 21, 2023

Republic Records/TAS Rights Management

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 22, and there’s tons of limited-edition vinyl to be had at your local independent record store. Here’s a look at some of the goodies you can grab this weekend:

Taylor Swift‘s folklore: the long pond studio sessions arrives on vinyl — double gray vinyl, to be exact. The album features live performances of all the songs from Taylor’s 2020 album folklore, recorded at Long Pond Studio with her collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon. Tracks include “Cardigan,” “Betty,” “Exile,” “August” and “The Lakes.”

Stevie NicksBella Donna Live 1981 comes to vinyl for the first time. The two-LP set was recorded live on December 13, 1981, on Stevie’s White Winged Dove tour. Tracks include “Dreams,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Rihannon” and “Edge of Seventeen.”

Billy Joel‘s Live at the Great American Music Hall is a double album pressed on opaque gray vinyl. Recorded in 1975 during Billy’s Streetlife Serenade tour, it features early versions of future Turnstiles songs like “New York State of Mind” and “James,” plus Billy’s musical impressions of Joe Cocker, Leon Russell and Elton John.

Speaking of Elton, his 1973 album Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player, featuring “Daniel” and “Crocodile Rock,” will be available on two LPs, pressed on “propeller splatter” vinyl.

Madonna, Duran Duran, Carole King, Em Beihold, Belinda Carlisle and Stephen Sanchez are among the other artists putting out exclusive vinyl for Record Store Day. You can see the entire list at RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

