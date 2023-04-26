Remains of Korean War hero identified 73 years later

U.S. Army

(WASHINGTON) — The 73-year-old remains of an American veteran of the Korean War have been identified, the United States and South Korea revealed on Wednesday.

The joint announcement from President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol identified the remains as belonging to Cpl. Luther H. Story, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 1951 for his display of “conspicuous bravery during intense combat” near South Korea’s Pusan Perimeter in September 1950, according to the White House.

“The supreme sacrifice and heroism of Corporal Luther Story is illustrative of the freedom, security, and prosperity the South Korean people have today,” the White House said.

Story was among 652 soldiers whose remains were disinterred in 2021 for DNA, dental, and anthropological analysis, the statement said.

On Tuesday evening, Yoon, Biden and their wives visited the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. There they met Story’s niece, Judy Wade, and her spouse, Joseph Wade.

Biden will host Yoon at a state dinner Wednesday night, and the South Korean president is set to address Congress on Thursday.

South Korea, a key strategic ally in the Indo-Pacific, recently moved to increase joint security efforts with the U.S. as neighboring nations attempt to counter China’s heightened aggression in the region. The country has also bolstered its relationship with Japan by restoring its trade status, shoring up critical partnerships as China seemingly prepares to invade Taiwan.