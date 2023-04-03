AD
Rev Rock Report

REO Speedwagon playing ‘Hi Infidelity’ in its entirety at Las Vegas shows

todayApril 3, 2023

courtesy of Live Nation

REO Speedwagon is set to play two very special shows in Las Vegas this fall. An Evening of Hi Infidelity … and More will see the band performing their classic album Hi Infidelity in its entirety, along with a set featuring other hit songs.

The shows are happening Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

“The Venetian is an intimate theater, and Hi Infidelity is an intimate album,” frontman Kevin Cronin shares. “We bared our souls in these songs, so it will be emotional for us to play the whole album for the first time and tell its story. Then we get to blow the lid off the joint with the hit-filled second set.” 

Released in November 1980, Hi Infidelity peaked at number one on the Billboard Album chart, and featured the hit songs “Take It On The Run” and “Keep on Loving You.” It was the biggest selling album of 1981 and was certified 10-times platinum by the RIAA.

And REO Speedwagon has plenty of other shows on their schedule. Their next concert is happening April 12 in Albany, Georgia. A complete list of tour dates can be found at reospeedwagon.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

