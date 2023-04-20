AD
Entertainment News

Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

todayApril 20, 2023

Jonathan Majors could be facing more abuse allegations ahead of his scheduled May 8 court appearance for domestic violence charges.

Following his arrest for an alleged domestic dispute in New York City on March 25, multiple women have come forward with abuse allegations and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney, sources tell Variety.

Majors, who has denied the allegations, maintained his innocence following Wednesday’s report.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry in a statement.

Since his arrest, the Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was dropped by his longtime manager Entertainment 360, as well as his publicist The Lede Company. 

Majors has also been dropped from a number of projects, according to Deadline, including a new campaign promoting the U.S. Army, and a film called The Man in My Basement, which he was also producing and starring opposite Willem Dafoe. He is reportedly “no longer under consideration” for an Otis Redding biopic called Otis and Zelma. Additionally, he’ll no longer be part of an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

