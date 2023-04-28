AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Report: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Monica Barbaro in talks to play Joan Baez in Bob Dylan biopic

todayApril 28, 2023

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The upcoming long-in-the-works Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet may have found its Joan Baez.

According to the Hollywood ReporterMonica Barbaro, who appeared in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, is in talks to play the legendary folk singer in the James Mangold-directed film A Complete Unknown. 

The flick is set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan infamously divided folk fans by going electric. Baez joined Dylan at the festival to perform “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

Movie and music fans have been waiting a long time for this Dylan film to finally be made. Earlier this month Mangold revealed that production is expected to begin in August, with Chalamet doing all his own singing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Parents of Black autistic sons share their stories after tragic encounters with police

(NEW YORK) -- The intersection of policing, race, and autism has the potential to result in tragic outcomes. Black Americans are two to three times more likely to be killed by cops than white Americans, according to police data. Some of the hallmarks of autism - a developmental disability that millions of Americans have been diagnosed with - can further complicate interactions with police.

todayApril 28, 2023

