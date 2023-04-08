AD
Mike FM Music News

Reports: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years

todayApril 8, 2023

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Joe Alwyn is no longer Taylor Swift‘s Lover.

A source close to the couple confirms to People that Taylor and Joe have split after six years of dating. Entertainment Tonight, the first to report the news, added that it has learned that the split was “not dramatic,” and that “the relationship had just run its course.” 

According to ET, this is why Joe hasn’t been seen at any of Taylor’s recent concerts.

The actor and the pop superstar began dating in 2016 and many of Taylor’s songs are reportedly about him, from “Lover” and “Lavender Haze,” to “Delicate” and “Invisible String.”  Joe and Taylor also collaborated on several songs for her folklore and evermore albums. 

Over the years, neither Joe nor Taylor would speak openly about their relationship. In 2018, Joe told British Vogue, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

