Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix’s Apple TV+ epic ‘Napoleon’ is headed to theaters

todayApril 3, 2023

Apple TV+

Gladiator‘s Oscar-winning director, Ridley Scott, is returning to the big screen with that film’s villain, Joaquin Phoenix, in the title role for the historical epic Napoleon.

The Apple TV+ project will debut in theaters worldwide on Wednesday, November 22, through Sony Pictures, ahead of its release date on the streaming service.

The streamer teases: “The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for playing the ruthless regicide-committing Emperor Commodus in Gladiator, which incidentally is getting a sequel with Scott back in the director’s chair.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

