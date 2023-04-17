Russell Dickerson takes “God Gave Me A Girl” to ‘TODAY’

Personality Crisis: One Night Only tells David Johansen’s story through his songs
Courtesy of Showtime The new David Johansen documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only is airing now on Showtime. The film was co-directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi, and producer Margaret Bodde says the Academy Award winner Scorsese was the perfect person to help tell the story of the New York Dolls frontman, who went on to have fame as Buster Poindexter. “Martin Scorsese has really long been an admirer and fascinated by David Johansen,” Bodde tells ABC Audio. “He loved the New York Dolls, that has been an inspiration for him […]