Entertainment News

Scarlett Johansson “done” with Marvel, talks ‘Iron Man 2’ feud rumors on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast

todayApril 21, 2023


There’s a line in Iron Man 2 when Tony Stark sarcastically asks Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Pepper Potts what she thinks about Stark Industry’s new hire, Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

“I thought that you two didn’t get along?” Robert Downey Jr.’s Stark asks. “No, that’s not so,” Paltrow’s Potts responds.

Turns out, in real life that was the rumor, too.

“Is that a rumor?” Johansson asked in disbelief on Paltrow’s Goop Podcast. “You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified … You could’ve been awful. I had no idea — I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I’d never done anything like that before.”

For her part, Paltrow added, “I was so happy to have another woman around.”

“You kept telling me that,” Johansson responded, giggling. “When I did Avengers I was one of the few [women].” She added that, excepting Cobie Smulders, who played Maria Hill, the movie was “a big sausage party.”

She added, “Doing Avengers was so much fun. I was 26, I was single … I didn’t have any responsibilities.”  

ScarJo compared her time on the Marvel movies to “an adult summer camp,” adding they were “some of my best experiences.” But she noted, “I’m done. That chapter is over. I kind of did all that I had to do.”

Once again, Paltrow’s famously flawed Marvel memory failed her, with her asking, “Was I in Avengers?!”

She was.

ScarJo added Paltrow could come back, however. “As 64-year-old Pepper Potts?” Paltrow joked.

Johansson added, “One hundred percent that’s happening. I can see it … break out that wig, baby.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News



