Scoreboard roundup — 4/10/23

National News

Louisville Metro Police Department (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- The five victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank Monday morning have been identified by police, as well as the 26-year-old officer who was shot in the head and is now in critical but stable condition. The Louisville Metro Police Department identified Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, […]