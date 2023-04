Scoreboard roundup — 4/11/23

National News

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Five people were killed and eight others were injured in a mass shooting at a bank in Kentucky's largest city on Monday morning, according to police. The suspect was killed by officers responding to the scene at Old National Bank in Louisville, police said. Here's how the news developed. All times Eastern: Apr 11, 10:06 PM EDT Suspect's family issues statement The family of the suspected gunman, […]