Scoreboard roundup — 4/12/23

National News

(NEW YORK) -- A federal U.S. appeals court late Wednesday partially blocked an unprecedented ruling by a single federal judge in Texas last week that reverses the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the widely-used abortion drug mifepristone. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted the U.S. Department of Justice's emergency request to put on hold U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's decision to suspend the FDA's […]