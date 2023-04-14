Scoreboard roundup — 4/13/23

National News

(RICHMOND, Ind.) -- A large fire at an Indiana recycling plant is now fully extinguished, officials said Thursday, while an evacuation order for more than 2,000 residents remains in place. "The fire has been fully extinguished ahead of schedule," Richmond Mayor Dave Snow tweeted. "We're now able to turn our attention to collecting air and water samples to determine when the evacuation order can be lifted." Any resident within a […]