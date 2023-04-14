AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 4/13/23

todayApril 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota 11, NY Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Vegas 3, Seattle 1

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Toronto 3, NY Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3 (OT)

Carolina 6, Florida 4

Boston 5, Montreal 4

New Jersey 5, Washington 4 (OT)

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Dallas 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4 (OT)

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Vancouver 5, Arizona 4 (OT)

Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

recycling-plant-fire-fully-extinguished,-evacuation-order-still-underway,-indiana-officials-say
insert_link

National News

Recycling plant fire fully extinguished, evacuation order still underway, Indiana officials say

(RICHMOND, Ind.) -- A large fire at an Indiana recycling plant is now fully extinguished, officials said Thursday, while an evacuation order for more than 2,000 residents remains in place. "The fire has been fully extinguished ahead of schedule," Richmond Mayor Dave Snow tweeted. "We're now able to turn our attention to collecting air and water samples to determine when the evacuation order can be lifted." Any resident within a […]

todayApril 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%