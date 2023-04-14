Scoreboard roundup — 4/13/23

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7
Minnesota 11, NY Yankees 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Vegas 3, Seattle 1
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Toronto 3, NY Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3 (OT)
Carolina 6, Florida 4
Boston 5, Montreal 4
New Jersey 5, Washington 4 (OT)
Nashville 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Dallas 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4 (OT)
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Vancouver 5, Arizona 4 (OT)
Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3
