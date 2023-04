Scoreboard roundup — 4/20/23

National News

(DENVER) -- Alexa Bartell spoke to a friend over the phone while driving Wednesday night near Denver when the line suddenly dropped. Concerned about Bartell’s well-being, her friend eventually tracked Bartell’s phone to a field in Jefferson County, Colorado, where she found a damaged yellow Chevy Spark. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a large rock had broken through the car’s windshield, striking and killing the 20-year-old Bartell -- […]