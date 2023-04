Scoreboard roundup — 4/26/23

National News

(WORCESTER, Mass.) -- Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is a flight risk who took calculated steps to thwart the investigation into his alleged leak of classified information, federal prosecutors argued in a new court filing Wednesday, as they prepare to tell a federal judge Teixeira "must remain detained." Teixeira, 21, is due in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts, Thursday for a detention hearing after being charged with unauthorized retention […]