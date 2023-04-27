AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Search underway for man overboard on cruise ship hundreds of miles away from Hawaii

todayApril 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
CT757fan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger from Australia who went overboard a few hundred miles off the coast of Hawaii.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:03 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu received a report from the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship that a man had gone overboard about 500 miles south of Kailua Kona, Big Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The crew of the cruise ship remained on scene to search for approximately two hours, deploying six life rings,” the Coast Guard said in a statement on Wednesday. “After six hours on scene, the crew returned to Air Station Barbers Point for fuel replenishment. The search will resume at first light Thursday morning.”

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew launched at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning and arrived on scene at approximately 9:00 a.m. to begin searching but authorities have not yet had any luck on finding the missing man.

Quantum of the Seas departed from Brisbane, Australia, on April 12 and is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on April 28.

Royal Caribbean — who operates Quantum of the Seas — also released a statement on Wednesday confirming that the search for the missing man is ongoing.

“While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard,” Royal Caribbean said. “The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities.”

Authorities did not give any further details on how the man may have ended up going overboard but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

popular-diabetes-drug-mounjaro-could-be-fda-approved-for-weight-loss-this-year,-company-says
insert_link

Health News

Popular diabetes drug Mounjaro could be FDA-approved for weight loss this year, company says

(NEW YORK) -- A popular drug currently approved to treat Type 2 diabetes could soon also be approved for weight loss. Eli Lilly, the maker of the drug Mounjaro, said Thursday it expects the medication could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for weight loss as early as the end of the year. The company made the prediction on the timing of FDA approval as it announced […]

todayApril 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%