See Russell Dickerson’s reaction to Kailey’s pregnancy news

It’s a boy for Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey. The couple announced that they are expecting a second child, a boy, through a heartwarming montage shared on social media.

The clip opens with Kailey’s positive pregnancy test result, before she taps their 2-year-old son, Remington Edward, to reveal to “daddy” the exciting news. As Remington and Kailey surprise Russell with the news halfway through his workout, a smile lights up his face. “No way!” he laughs, before embracing Kailey.

This pregnancy news arrives after Russell and Kailey shared that they experienced a miscarriage in 2022.

Watch the rest of the video to see footage of the couple’s gender reveal party and Kailey’s reaction when she finds out “it’s a boy.”

Russell’s latest single, “God Gave Me A Girl,” is rising up the country charts. The track is off his 2022 self-titled album, which featured the Jake Scott-assisted duet, “She Likes It.”