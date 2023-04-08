AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Senior skip day shooting injures 6 at South Carolina beach

todayApril 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(ISLE OF PALMS, S.C.) — A South Carolina beach partially filled with high school students participating in a “senior skip day” descended into chaos Friday afternoon as gunfire injured at least six beachgoers.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said that five of the six injured were teenagers, though one older beachgoer was also injured. Police were already at the beach responding to two fights when the shooting began around roughly 5:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon, according to Cornett.

“A large crowd of individuals that apparently were part of a group from senior skip day had gathered on the beach,” Cornett said at an evening press conference. “There were a couple of altercations that took place and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired.”

Cornett said that his department has multiple suspects in custody, though they do not know if they have the actual shooter detained at this point. Law enforcement also recovered multiple firearms at the beach which was shut down after the incident.

“We have weapons recovered, but we cannot say that they were the weapons involved in the incident,” Cornett said.

Video from the scene of the shooting showed hundreds of beachgoers running from the area amid a cacophony of screaming and police sirens.

Some of the victims were transported by ambulance to a local area hospital though authorities confirmed that multiple others self-transported. The shooting prompted a massive response from local, state and federal agencies, according to Cornett.

Cornett said that his department had preemptively ramped up the number of officers on duty in anticipation of the spring break increase in beach activity as seniors participating in the “skip day” tradition took the Friday off before Spring break en masse.

“It is heart-wrenching to hear of this senseless act of violence, especially so close to home,” South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said of the incident online.

With a population of roughly 4,000 residents, Isle of Palms is a coastal city located on a barrier island in Charleston County.

“This should have been a joyous occasion for high school students on Senior ‘Skip Day’,” South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace said. “Incredibly sad, and just horrific.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

who-are-the-members-of-the-manhattan-da’s-team-prosecuting-trump?
insert_link

National News

Who are the members of the Manhattan DA’s team prosecuting Trump?

(NEW YORK) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has assembled a team of seasoned litigators to prosecute former President Donald Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The seven assistant district attorneys have a wide range of experience in the legal world, particularly when it comes to fraud and white-collar crimes. Here's a look at the […]

todayApril 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%