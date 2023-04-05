AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Seth Rogen and Jack Black level up for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

todayApril 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Universal

Because of the Easter holiday weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie jumps into theaters Wednesday. Inspired by the video game phenomenon, Chris Pratt voices Mario and Always Sunny‘s Charlie Day his brother Luigi, who team up to fight the minions of the evil Bowser (Jack Black).

Speaking of Easter, the movie is chock-full of Easter eggs for video game fans and features an all-star cast, including Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy playing Mario’s love, Princess Peach. Seth Rogen voices Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad, and Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong.

Black tells ABC Audio he’s finally made it as an actor playing the King of the Koopas. “You know, a lot of actors, their dream is to play Hamlet because that’s the most iconic of all the characters you can play: Shakespeare‘s finest moment as a writer. A lot of actors are like, ‘Oh, I just really want to play Batman,’ you know? Bowser, to me, trumps them all.”

He adds, “It’s the greatest villain in video game history. I got to play Bowser, dude! I could just mic drop and call it a career. I might!” Jack enthuses before poo-pooing the other choices: “Hamlet. Batman. I’m Bowser, baby!”

Rogen had another goal in mind: to make fans forget 1993’s widely panned movie adaptation starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo.

Seth explained, “These games … were like a huge part of my childhood, you know? I remember when I was a kid how excited I was for a Mario Brothers movie to come out, and then it sucked. And so it’s nice — it’s exciting to potentially create the movie that I wish I saw when I was 11 years old and instead of got what I got.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

harry-styles,-taylor-swift,-kelly-clarkson-nominated-for-mtv-movie-&-tv-awards
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Courtesy MTV Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson are among the nominees for this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards. Harry's nominations are based purely on his acting: He's up for Best Kiss for his smooch with David Dawson in My Policeman and Best Villain for his role in Don't Worry Darling. Among his competition in that category: the bear in Cocaine Bear. In the Best Song category, Lady Gaga and OneRepublic are nominated for their Top Gun: Maverick songs "Hold My Hand" and "I Ain't […]

todayApril 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%