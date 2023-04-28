AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

National News

Seventy-year-old man attacked by cougar, avoids serious injuries

todayApril 28, 2023

Mark Newman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 70-year-old man survived a cougar attack in Utah without serious injuries, officials said.

He suffered only lacerations to his head and arms when he was confronted by the animal at Spanish Fork Canyon around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was hospitalized and listed in fair condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will search for the cougar on Friday.

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, are seen regularly in mountainous regions of Utah. There are about 1,600 cougars in Utah, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources, though that number is declining “due to increased trophy hunting and habitat loss.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

