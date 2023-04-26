AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Severe weather, including hail, threatens Texas and Florida

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(HOUSTON) — Parts of Texas and Florida are under threat of severe weather Wednesday, including potentially damaging, giant hail.

Severe storms, including a tornado threat, are forecast in Texas as a powerful storm system moves across the South Wednesday.

There is an enhanced threat for severe storms across north-central Texas as a powerful storm system moves across the South.

Potentially strong tornadoes, large destructive hail and damaging winds are expected across the region starting late Wednesday afternoon and lasting into the night.

“The potential for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will maximize south of I-20 this afternoon/evening,” through 8 p.m. CT, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated hail up to the size of quarters is possible throughout the evening, NWS said.

The severe weather comes after damaging storms were reported from Texas to Colorado on Tuesday, including damage near Lubbock, Texas.

Meanwhile, a separate storm system is expected to bring severe weather to a large swath of Florida on Wednesday, with the rare threat of huge hail possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from Gainesville to Orlando to Miami through 9 p.m. ET. The main threat will be potentially baseball-sized hail, according to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds are also expected.

The threat comes after hail was reported in parts of Florida on Tuesday.

ABC News’ Max Golembo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

remains-of-korean-war-hero-identified-73-years-later
insert_link

National News

Remains of Korean War hero identified 73 years later

U.S. Army (WASHINGTON) -- The 73-year-old remains of an American veteran of the Korean War have been identified, the United States and South Korea revealed on Wednesday. The joint announcement from President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol identified the remains as belonging to Cpl. Luther H. Story, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 1951 for his display of "conspicuous bravery during intense combat" near […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%