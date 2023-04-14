AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sex Pistols’ John Lydon wants Harry and Meghan to stop whining

todayApril 14, 2023

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has had enough of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Lydon, who lives in California just 60 miles away from the former royal couple, says he understands why they would need to take a step back from the spotlight, but doesn’t understand why they really aren’t doing it.

“If you want to be normal and outside of [the family], then f*** off. Just f*** off and shut up,” the singer says. “I’ve had to make decisions like this in the past. I had to leave the Pistols. I had to break up PiL a couple of times because the situation was unsustainable.” 

Lydon thinks they simply need to move on. “If that was their dilemma then please go away, all right? And we’ll love you for it. But they won’t,” he says.

Lydon believes the whole thing with the royal family is just “so messy,” and he’s particularly not OK with Prince Harry airing their dirty laundry in his memoir, Spare.

“I’ve never been one for kiss-and-tell books,” he says. “They’re very, very spiteful to families and friends.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

