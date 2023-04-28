Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me: Royal Edition’ features a surprise duet with Breland

Shania Twain has released Queen Of Me: Royal Edition, the deluxe version of her latest album.

The extended 18-song record includes four new songs, including a duet with Breland on “Inhale/Exhale AIR.”

The collaboration was very much a dream come true for Breland, who grew up with Shania’s music.

“I am a huge Shania Twain fan and have always dreamt of singing on a song with her. The first Super Bowl I can remember watching was the one that she played halftime, and once I got into country music as an artist, she was my number one dream collab,” shares Breland.

“What she represents for country music and beyond is so important, and she’s opened up doors for artists like me,” he continues. “It was a no-brainer for me to be on this song and I’m looking forward to playing some shows with her this summer.”

In a recent Instagram post, Shania also expressed her gratitude to Breland for their duet. “Thank you @breland for lending your voice to one of my favorite songs on the record!” Shania wrote.

Breland is set to join Shania on select dates of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. The trek kicks off Friday, April 28, in Spokane, Washington, with Lindsay Ell as the opener.