Simply Red drops new single, “Shades 22,” from upcoming album ‘Time’

todayApril 1, 2023

Background
Warner Music

Simply Red is back with new music. The band just shared the new track “Shades 22,” which is the second single off their upcoming new album, Time, which drops May 26.

“When we were in lockdown, I went, well, jeez, who am I actually? What makes me tick?” Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall shares. “And I realized: you are a songwriter. So why don’t you write some songs about who you are? That’s really the essence of this album.”

“Shades 22” follows the band’s previously released single, “Better With You,” which came out earlier this month. The album is the follow-up to Blue Eyed Soul, which was released in 2019. 

Here is the Time track list: 

“Better With You”

“Just Like You”

“Let Your Hair Down”

“Shades 22”

“It Wouldn’t Be Me”

“Never Be Gone”

“Too Long At The Fair”

“Slapbang”

“Hey Mister”

“Just Like You (Pt. 2)”

“Butterflies”

“Earth In A Lonely Space”

