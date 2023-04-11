AD
Softball Sweeps Austin College

todayApril 11, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team won all three games of their home conference series against Austin College: 18-10, 10-2, 9-6.

The Mountaineers were at home for their three-game SCAC matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

GAME 1 (SCH 18 – AUS 10)

The Mountaineers only needed 6 innings to take down the Kangaroos in the opening game of the series. Schreiner poured on runs in bunches and ultimately forced the game to come to an early conclusion with a run rule called in the 6th inning. Leading the way on offense for Schreiner was senior, Danielle Pedraza, who put together another incredible performance at the plate. Pedraza finished with a perfect 6 hits on 6 appearances, highlighted by a 2-run Home Run, 3 Doubles, and 8 RBI.

On the defensive side, it was freshman, Trysten Liesman, who was credited with the win in the circle after she came in to pitch the final 1.1 innings, moving her season record to 1-1.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 10 – AUS 2)

In the second game of the series, the Mountaineers continued their hot hitting streak and forced the game to come to another early conclusion, this time with the run rule being called in the 5th inning. With Schreiner trailing 2-1 heading into the 4th inning, the Mountaineers exploded at the plate and put 9 runs on the board. Leading the offensive explosion in this one was sophomore, Haley Pair, who finished with a Double and 3 RBI.

In the circle, it was frshman, Kylynne Kusak, who was credited with the win after pitching all 5 innings and only giving up 2 runs, moving her season record to 8-5.

Box Score

GAME 3 (SCH 9 – AUS 6)

The final game of the series was the only one that made it through all 7 innings. The Mountaineers trailed for the majority of the game, but a strong 4th and 5th inning turned things around for Schreiner and ultimately put them back on top. Leading the offense again was sophomore, Haley Pair, as she hit a Grand Slam in the 4th inning to tie the game up, then, she followed that up with a 3 RBI Double in the 5th inning to give Schreiner the lead.

In the circle, it was Trysten Liesman again who would be credited with the win as she closed out the final 4.1 innings, moving her season record to 2-1.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

