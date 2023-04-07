“Sometimes things just happen”: Is Emily Ratajkowski talking about Harry Styles?

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

A new profile of Emily Ratajkowski in the Los Angeles Times was written two weeks prior to those photos of her kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo cropping up. Contacted for a follow-up comment, EmRata was very coy.

In the profile, the model, actress, author and podcaster told the paper, “I’m really just not thinking about guys. I’m working, I’m a single mom. I’ve been so busy that it’s easy not to think about.”

Then those pictures surfaced, along with headlines about how EmRata had “betrayed” her friend Olivia Wilde by kissing Harry — and even, the paper notes, a rumor that the trio had once had a threesome.

From Japan, EmRata sent the paper a voice note, in which she said, “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships.”

She continued, “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” but then laughed and said, “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Stay tuned.