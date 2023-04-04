Sony Pictures Animation drops new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Sony Pictures Animation

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Animation dropped the latest look at the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

As reported, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will see Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) meeting up with his multiversal mates Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and his first web-slinging mentor, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), who, it’s revealed, now has a Spider-baby.

However, Miles quickly learns that not only are they not the only Spider-People, the multiverse is just wall-to-wall with wall crawlers of all shapes and sizes. He also learns that sacrifice is key to the hero’s journey — but he apparently isn’t willing to lose any more family members after the heel turn of his uncle in the original film.

Facing off with him is Spider-Man 2099, a future version of the hero who is voiced by Oscar Isaac, reprising from an after-credits scene in the original. “You have a choice between saving one person and saving everyone,” he tells Miles, whose Spidey Sense sees his dad (Russell Richardson) in peril.

“Send me home!” he pleads.

“I can’t do that,” Isaac’s character replies flatly.

“Imma do my own thing!” Miles insists.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters June 2.