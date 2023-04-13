AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Mike FM Music News

Sorry, Directioners: 1D isn’t reuniting for James Corden’s final show

todayApril 13, 2023

Background
CBS 2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The rumor sounded plausible: The final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden would feature a reunion of One Direction for the first time in eight years. But sadly, it’s not to be.

The rumor seemed to make sense because the co-executive producer of The Late Late ShowBen Winston, has a close, personal relationship with the 1D boys. Not only did he produce their 2013 film, This Is Us, and direct many of their videos, Harry Styles literally used to live in his attic and is his daughter Matilda‘s godfather — you can hear her voice on Harry’s song “As It Was.”

Because of that relationship, One Direction and its individual members have all appeared on Corden’s show multiple times, so it wasn’t that much of a stretch to imagine they might come together to wish their pal goodbye. 

But on Thursday, the show tweeted, “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

And earlier this week, Winston responded to a fan who said they were “manifesting” a 1D reunion, writing, “I wish ! Sadly not going to happen!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

