AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sour note: 10 years after divorce, Kenny G ordered to pay ex-wife more than $300K

todayApril 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kenny G and wife Lyndie in 2010; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kenny G and his ex-wife Lyndie Benson-Gorelick split back in 2012, but he was just ordered to pay her more than $300,000 in court costs and legal fees, The Daily Mail reports.

According to court documents obtained by the paper, in 2021 the saxophonist filed to get his spousal support fees lowered. He said he no longer wants to pay her $40,000 a month, which he agreed to when they first broke up. However, the case has dragged on while the court attempted to find out the “true nature and extent” of his income.

Kenny’s filing states that he doesn’t make as much money as he used to and notes, “Lyndie has refused to become fully self-supporting for almost 10 years. Kenny should not have to continue to bear the burden of her refusal to do so.” However, the court noted that Kenny, by his own admission, receives $600,000 per month in rental income alone.

Instead of ruling on Kenny’s request to lower the fees, the court instead ruled in Lyndie’s favor, ordering Kenny to pay her attorney’s fees and legal costs for past and future services and fees. All told, he owes her $320,000.

Kenny and Lyndie were married for 20 years and have two sons, ages 25 and 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tanya-tucker-announces-new-album,-‘sweet-western-sound’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Tanya Tucker announces new album, ‘Sweet Western Sound’

Fantasy Records Hot on the heels of the news of her upcoming Country Music Hall of Fame induction, Tanya Tucker has announced that she's releasing a new album on June 2. Titled Sweet Western Sound, the project is produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Tanya first enlisted the pair to produce her Grammy-winning album, While I'm Livin', which dropped in 2019.  “Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor," Tanya says. "It’s always a trip […]

todayApril 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%