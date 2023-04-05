Sour note: 10 years after divorce, Kenny G ordered to pay ex-wife more than $300K

Kenny G and wife Lyndie in 2010; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kenny G and his ex-wife Lyndie Benson-Gorelick split back in 2012, but he was just ordered to pay her more than $300,000 in court costs and legal fees, The Daily Mail reports.

According to court documents obtained by the paper, in 2021 the saxophonist filed to get his spousal support fees lowered. He said he no longer wants to pay her $40,000 a month, which he agreed to when they first broke up. However, the case has dragged on while the court attempted to find out the “true nature and extent” of his income.

Kenny’s filing states that he doesn’t make as much money as he used to and notes, “Lyndie has refused to become fully self-supporting for almost 10 years. Kenny should not have to continue to bear the burden of her refusal to do so.” However, the court noted that Kenny, by his own admission, receives $600,000 per month in rental income alone.

Instead of ruling on Kenny’s request to lower the fees, the court instead ruled in Lyndie’s favor, ordering Kenny to pay her attorney’s fees and legal costs for past and future services and fees. All told, he owes her $320,000.

Kenny and Lyndie were married for 20 years and have two sons, ages 25 and 29.