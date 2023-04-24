AD
Mike FM Music News

Source: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are “happy to be reconnected”

todayApril 24, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in 2021; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Looks like the Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello reunion is lasting a lot longer than a weekend at Coachella.

After the two were spotted kissing during the festival’s first weekend, they were then seen holding hands while strolling in Los Angeles. Then, Page Six reported that Camila was spotted heading to Shawn’s house in LA on Friday night.

Now, a source tells People that the two have been “enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out,” adding, “They have been hanging out just the two of them.”

“They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected,” dishes the source.

The two artists started dating in 2019 but broke up in November 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayApril 24, 2023

