National News

SpaceX live updates: Starship rocket launches into space

todayApril 20, 2023

Background
(BOCA CHICA, Texas) — SpaceX will attempt a second launch of its Starship rocket after the first launch attempt was scrubbed due to a frozen valve in the pressurization system.

The launch will take place at the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas — about 20 miles east of Brownsville — with a 62-minute window opening at 9:28 a.m. ET. A live webcast will begin 45 minutes before liftoff.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Apr 20, 9:46 AM EDT

Starship boosters fail to separate from shuttle, rocket blown up

SpaceX was able to get its Starship rocket off the pad, but all didn’t go as planned.

About three minutes into flight, “Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” SpaceX tweeted.

Therefore, SpaceX was forced to abort the mission and blow up the rocket, but the team says it’s more of a “success” than they hoped for.

Apr 20, 9:39 AM EDT

Starship launches into space

Starship launched at 9:33 a.m. ET, just five minutes after the launch window opened, on its inaugural flight.

The shuttle is currently the largest spacecraft in the world at about 393 feet and is expected to eventually carry passengers to the moon and Mars in a similar vein to NASA’s Artemis mission.

Starship is designed to carry up to 100 people on long-duration, interplanetary flights.

Apr 20, 9:23 AM EDT

What Starship’s journey will look like

For this first flight test, SpaceX said Starship will not attempt a vertical landing of Starship or a catch of the booster.

If successful, Starship and its rocket, which is called Super Heavy, will head up to the skies and 33 Raptor engines will ignite simultaneously. About eight minutes after liftoff, Super Heavy will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the spacecraft will travel about 150 miles — partially around the Earth — and then splash down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii about 90 minutes after liftoff.

There will be a 62-minute window opening at 9:28 a.m. ET. A live webcast began 45 minutes before liftoff.

Apr 20, 8:45 AM EDT

Starship rocket is being loaded

SpaceX is fueling its Starship rocket — the world’s larger spacecraft — as it attempts a second launch.

The first launch attempt was scrubbed Monday due to a frozen valve in the pressurization system.

“The Starship team is go for prop load; team is keeping an eye on the weather,” SpaceX said in a tweet.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

