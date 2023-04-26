Stephen Stills added to Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration

Courtesy of Blackbird Presents

Over the weekend, Willie Nelson performed at Stephen Stills’ Light Up The Blues autism benefit in Los Angeles, and now it seems Stills is returning the favor. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is one of several artists added to this weekend’s two-night concert event celebrating Nelson’s 90th birthday.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 is happening April 29 (Willie’s actual birthday) and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Other new additions to the celebration include Kris Kristofferson, Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr., Jack Johnson, Emmylou Harris and George Strait.

Willie is expected to perform each night, along with previously announced performers Neil Young, Warren Haynes and Bob Weir, as well as Tom Jones, Lyle Lovett, Sheryl Crow, Beck, The Chicks, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson and more.

Complete show details can be found at willienelson90.com.