Steven Tyler seeks to have sexual assault lawsuit dismissed

In December, a woman named Julia Holcomb filed a lawsuit in California accusing Steven Tyler of sexual assault, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Well, now Tyler is seeking to have the suit dismissed.

Deadline reports that in legal documents seeking the dismissal, the Aerosmith frontman’s lawyers argue Holcolmb’s claims shouldn’t be allowed, either in whole or in part, because she consented to the relationship, which occurred in 1973 when she was 16 and he was in his 20s. They also argue he has qualified immunity from her claims because of his previous status as her onetime legal guardian.

They say Holcomb hasn’t “sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of (Tyler),” adding the rocker’s “actions were legitimate, good-faith, justified, nondiscriminatory and/or non-retaliatory.”

In her suit, Holcomb claimed she and Tyler were together for three years starting in 1973, saying the rocker got her mother to grant him guardianship over her, which allowed her to live and travel with him. Holcomb claims she “was powerless to resist” the rock star’s “power, fame and substantial financial ability,” and that he “coerced and persuaded” her into believing their relationship was a “romantic love affair.”