Stewart Copeland revisiting The Police classics with new album, ‘Police Deranged for Orchestra’

Shelter/BMG

Stewart Copeland is set to drop a new album of reworked classics from his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Police.

Police Deranged for Orchestra, due out June 23, features songs like “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” and more, all arranged for a full orchestra. The first single from the album, a new version of “Every Breath You Take,” is out now.

Copeland first reworked Police classics back in 2021 for a concert tour of the U.S. and Europe. He’s also got some more shows planned and is set to play London, England, on April 28. He has dates confirmed through July 27 in Sicily, Italy, with more expected to be added. A complete list of dates can be found at stuartcopeland.net.

Here is the track list for Police Deranged for Orchestra:

“Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

“Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”

“King of Pain”

“Demolition Man”

“Murder by Numbers”

“Roxanne”

“Tea in the Sahara”

“Can’t Stand Losing You / Regatta de Blanc”

“Every Breath You Take”