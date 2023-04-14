AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stewart Copeland revisiting The Police classics with new album, ‘Police Deranged for Orchestra’

todayApril 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Shelter/BMG

Stewart Copeland is set to drop a new album of reworked classics from his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Police.

Police Deranged for Orchestra, due out June 23, features songs like “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” and more, all arranged for a full orchestra. The first single from the album, a new version of “Every Breath You Take,” is out now. 

Copeland first reworked Police classics back in 2021 for a concert tour of the U.S. and Europe. He’s also got some more shows planned and is set to play London, England, on April 28. He has dates confirmed through July 27 in Sicily, Italy, with more expected to be added. A complete list of dates can be found at stuartcopeland.net.

Here is the track list for Police Deranged for Orchestra:

“Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

“Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”

“King of Pain”

“Demolition Man”

“Murder by Numbers”

“Roxanne”

“Tea in the Sahara”

“Can’t Stand Losing You / Regatta de Blanc”

“Every Breath You Take”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

corey-kent’s-paving-his-career-with-‘blacktop’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Corey Kent’s paving his career with ‘BLACKTOP’

RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville Fast-rising country newcomer Corey Kent has announced his new album, BLACKTOP.  Arriving on June 2, the 10-song album includes the newly released track "Something’s Gonna Kill Me." "'Something's Gonna Kill Me' is a song I wrote about taking risks. Some of my favorite things in life could kill me, but they're also the things that make me feel most alive," Corey shares. "I love a Sunday afternoon motorcycle ride, I […]

todayApril 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%